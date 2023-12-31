The Boston Bruins visit the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for David Pastrnak, Alex DeBrincat and others in this contest.

Bruins vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bruins vs. Red Wings Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

Pastrnak is one of Boston's leading contributors (48 total points), having collected 22 goals and 26 assists.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Dec. 30 2 1 3 6 at Sabres Dec. 27 0 1 1 3 at Wild Dec. 23 1 0 1 4 at Jets Dec. 22 0 0 0 1 vs. Wild Dec. 19 2 0 2 11

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -110)

Brad Marchand has 32 points (0.9 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 19 assists.

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Dec. 30 0 2 2 0 at Sabres Dec. 27 0 2 2 2 at Wild Dec. 23 0 1 1 0 at Jets Dec. 22 0 0 0 0 vs. Wild Dec. 19 1 0 1 2

Charlie Coyle Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Charlie Coyle's 24 points this season have come via 12 goals and 12 assists.

Coyle Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Dec. 30 0 2 2 0 at Sabres Dec. 27 2 0 2 2 at Wild Dec. 23 0 0 0 1 at Jets Dec. 22 0 0 0 2 vs. Wild Dec. 19 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

DeBrincat has totaled 17 goals and 20 assists in 36 games for Detroit, good for 37 points.

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Dec. 29 1 2 3 1 at Wild Dec. 27 1 1 2 4 at Devils Dec. 23 0 1 1 3 vs. Flyers Dec. 22 0 3 3 4 at Jets Dec. 20 0 0 0 3

Dylan Larkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Dylan Larkin is a key piece of the offense for Detroit with 30 total points this season. He has scored 13 goals and added 17 assists in 30 games.

Larkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Dec. 29 1 0 1 3 at Wild Dec. 27 0 0 0 3 at Devils Dec. 23 0 0 0 2 vs. Flyers Dec. 22 1 1 2 5 at Jets Dec. 20 0 1 1 4

