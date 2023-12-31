Top Player Prop Bets for Bruins vs. Red Wings on December 31, 2023
The Boston Bruins visit the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for David Pastrnak, Alex DeBrincat and others in this contest.
Bruins vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bruins vs. Red Wings Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
Pastrnak is one of Boston's leading contributors (48 total points), having collected 22 goals and 26 assists.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 30
|2
|1
|3
|6
|at Sabres
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Wild
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Jets
|Dec. 22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 19
|2
|0
|2
|11
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -110)
Brad Marchand has 32 points (0.9 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 19 assists.
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 30
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Sabres
|Dec. 27
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Wild
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Jets
|Dec. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 19
|1
|0
|1
|2
Charlie Coyle Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
Charlie Coyle's 24 points this season have come via 12 goals and 12 assists.
Coyle Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 30
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Sabres
|Dec. 27
|2
|0
|2
|2
|at Wild
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Jets
|Dec. 22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|3
NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings
Alex DeBrincat Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
DeBrincat has totaled 17 goals and 20 assists in 36 games for Detroit, good for 37 points.
DeBrincat Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 29
|1
|2
|3
|1
|at Wild
|Dec. 27
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Devils
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 22
|0
|3
|3
|4
|at Jets
|Dec. 20
|0
|0
|0
|3
Dylan Larkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Dylan Larkin is a key piece of the offense for Detroit with 30 total points this season. He has scored 13 goals and added 17 assists in 30 games.
Larkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 29
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Wild
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Devils
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 22
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Jets
|Dec. 20
|0
|1
|1
|4
