The San Antonio Spurs (4-21) clash with the Boston Celtics (20-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSW and NBCS-BOS.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Celtics vs. Spurs Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSSW, NBCS-BOS

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Celtics Games

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum is putting up 27.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. He's also draining 48.3% of his shots from the field and 35% from 3-point range, with 3 triples per game.

On a per-game basis, Jaylen Brown gets the Celtics 22.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Derrick White gives the Celtics 15.3 points, 4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game while putting up 1.3 steals and 1 block.

The Celtics are getting 12.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game from Jrue Holiday this year.

Kristaps Porzingis is putting up 18.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is draining 52.4% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama averages 19 points, 2.7 assists and 11 boards per contest.

Keldon Johnson averages 17 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, shooting 46.5% from the floor and 36% from beyond the arc with 2 made treys per contest.

Zach Collins averages 12.7 points, 6 boards and 3.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Jeremy Sochan averages 10.4 points, 5.3 boards and 4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Devin Vassell posts 18.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 37.1% from downtown with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics vs. Spurs Stat Comparison

Spurs Celtics 110.6 Points Avg. 117.6 122.2 Points Allowed Avg. 108.5 45.3% Field Goal % 47.8% 34.5% Three Point % 37.2%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.