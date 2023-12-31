The Boston Bruins, with Charlie McAvoy, take the ice Sunday versus the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena, with the puck dropping at 5:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on McAvoy against the Red Wings, we have plenty of info to help.

Charlie McAvoy vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

McAvoy Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, McAvoy has averaged 19:38 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -7.

McAvoy has a goal in three games this season through 26 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

McAvoy has a point in 16 games this year (out of 26), including multiple points five times.

In 13 of 26 games this year, McAvoy has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

McAvoy's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 58.2% that he goes over.

There is a 51.2% chance of McAvoy having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

McAvoy Stats vs. the Red Wings

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are giving up 123 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 26 Games 5 22 Points 1 3 Goals 1 19 Assists 0

