Will David Pastrnak Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 31?
When the Boston Bruins face off against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, will David Pastrnak find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will David Pastrnak score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +100
Pastrnak stats and insights
- In 17 of 34 games this season, Pastrnak has scored -- and five times he scored multiple goals.
- He has taken 17 shots in three games against the Red Wings this season, and has scored three goals.
- He has seven goals on the power play, and also 15 assists.
- He has a 12.9% shooting percentage, attempting 5.0 shots per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 123 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Pastrnak recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Devils
|3
|2
|1
|18:59
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/27/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|17:14
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|21:50
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:43
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|2
|2
|0
|22:41
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:37
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|24:18
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|21:37
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|3
|2
|1
|21:02
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|20:04
|Home
|L 3-1
Bruins vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
