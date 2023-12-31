Hunter Henry was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots' Week 17 matchup with the Buffalo Bills starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Henry's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Henry's season stats include 419 yards on 42 receptions (10.0 per catch) and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 61 times.

Hunter Henry Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Patriots this week: JuJu Smith-Schuster (LP/ankle): 29 Rec; 260 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Matthew Slater (LP/hamstring): 0 Rec



Week 17 Injury Reports

Patriots vs. Bills Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Henry 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 61 42 419 78 6 10.0

Henry Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 6 5 56 1 Week 2 Dolphins 7 6 52 1 Week 3 @Jets 5 2 17 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 5 4 51 0 Week 5 Saints 2 0 0 0 Week 6 @Raiders 3 1 7 0 Week 7 Bills 3 2 27 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 3 3 28 0 Week 9 Commanders 6 4 39 1 Week 10 Colts 5 3 21 0 Week 13 Chargers 4 2 15 0 Week 14 @Steelers 3 3 40 2 Week 15 Chiefs 9 7 66 1

