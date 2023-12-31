When Hunter Henry suits up for the New England Patriots in their Week 17 matchup against the Buffalo Bills (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Odds to score a TD this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Henry has reeled in 42 passes on 61 targets for 419 yards and six TDs, averaging 32.2 yards per game.

Henry has had a touchdown catch in five of 13 games this season, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 6 5 56 1 Week 2 Dolphins 7 6 52 1 Week 3 @Jets 5 2 17 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 5 4 51 0 Week 5 Saints 2 0 0 0 Week 6 @Raiders 3 1 7 0 Week 7 Bills 3 2 27 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 3 3 28 0 Week 9 Commanders 6 4 39 1 Week 10 Colts 5 3 21 0 Week 13 Chargers 4 2 15 0 Week 14 @Steelers 3 3 40 2 Week 15 Chiefs 9 7 66 1

