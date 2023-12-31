Can we anticipate James van Riemsdyk finding the back of the net when the Boston Bruins play the Detroit Red Wings at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will James van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

van Riemsdyk stats and insights

van Riemsdyk has scored in five of 33 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has attempted three shots in three games against the Red Wings this season, and has scored one goal.

On the power play he has four goals, plus four assists.

He has an 8.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 123 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

van Riemsdyk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:49 Home W 5-2 12/27/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 12:42 Away W 4-1 12/23/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:48 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 1 0 1 13:21 Home L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 15:26 Home L 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 12:42 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 1 0 1 12:11 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:14 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:56 Home L 3-1

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

