Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics take on the San Antonio Spurs at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Brown had 31 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 120-118 win versus the Raptors.

Let's break down Brown's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 22.9 24.3 Rebounds 5.5 5.1 4.9 Assists 3.5 3.7 4.6 PRA -- 31.7 33.8 PR -- 28 29.2 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.0



Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, Brown has made 8.9 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 19.2% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 13.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.2 per game.

Brown's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams, while the Spurs have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 11th with 105.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Spurs have conceded 123.0 points per game, which is 28th-best in the NBA.

Allowing 46.5 rebounds per game, the Spurs are the 29th-ranked team in the league.

The Spurs allow 28.3 assists per game, 27th-ranked in the league.

Giving up 14.5 made 3-pointers per contest, the Spurs are the worst squad in the NBA.

Jaylen Brown vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/26/2023 36 41 13 3 2 0 1 1/7/2023 39 29 4 2 2 2 2

