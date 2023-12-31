The Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum included, take the court versus the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last time out, a 128-122 win over the Pistons, Tatum put up 31 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists and five steals.

In this piece we'll dive into Tatum's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 27.0 26.3 Rebounds 8.5 8.4 8.0 Assists 4.5 4.4 5.2 PRA -- 39.8 39.5 PR -- 35.4 34.3 3PM 2.5 2.9 2.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Tatum's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, he's put up 20.4% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 19.7 per contest.

He's attempted 8.6 threes per game, or 18.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Tatum's opponents, the Spurs, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105.5 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

Giving up 123 points per game, the Spurs are the 28th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

Allowing 46.5 rebounds per game, the Spurs are the 29th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Spurs concede 28.3 assists per game, 27th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Spurs are ranked last in the NBA, allowing 14.5 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jayson Tatum vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/7/2023 36 34 4 2 5 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.