Will Kayshon Boutte Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kayshon Boutte is listed as out and won't play in the New England Patriots' Week 17 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Boutte's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Boutte's season stats include 19 yards on two receptions (9.5 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted seven times.
Kayshon Boutte Injury Status: Out (DNP)
- Reported Injury: Illness
- There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Patriots this week:
- JuJu Smith-Schuster (out/ankle): 29 Rec; 260 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Matthew Slater (questionable/hamstring): 0 Rec
- Hunter Henry (questionable/knee): 42 Rec; 419 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs
Patriots vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Boutte 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|7
|2
|19
|10
|0
|9.5
Boutte Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Eagles
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Colts
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 12
|@Giants
|2
|1
|8
|0
