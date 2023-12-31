On Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins clash with the Detroit Red Wings. Is Kevin Shattenkirk going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Kevin Shattenkirk score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Shattenkirk stats and insights

Shattenkirk has scored in three of 28 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In three games versus the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

He has two goals on the power play, and also three assists.

He has an 8.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 123 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Shattenkirk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Devils 2 2 0 15:45 Home W 5-2 12/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:41 Away W 4-1 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:40 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:18 Home L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:30 Home L 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 18:00 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:15 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 14:36 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:01 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:21 Home W 3-1

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

