The Boston Celtics, with Kristaps Porzingis, hit the court versus the San Antonio Spurs at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Porzingis, in his most recent game (December 28 win against the Pistons), posted 35 points and eight rebounds.

Now let's break down Porzingis' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kristaps Porzingis Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 20.3 20.9 Rebounds 8.5 7.1 7.5 Assists -- 1.7 1.2 PRA -- 29.1 29.6 PR -- 27.4 28.4 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Porzingis's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kristaps Porzingis Insights vs. the Spurs

Porzingis has taken 12.8 shots per game this season and made 6.9 per game, which account for 10.1% and 11.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 5.3 threes per game, or 8.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Porzingis' opponents, the Spurs, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105.5 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

Giving up 123 points per game, the Spurs are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

Conceding 46.5 rebounds per game, the Spurs are the 29th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Conceding 28.3 assists per game, the Spurs are the 27th-ranked squad in the league.

Conceding 14.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Spurs are the worst team in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kristaps Porzingis vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/24/2023 28 23 9 5 2 3 0 1/30/2023 30 17 9 7 1 5 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.