Will Morgan Geekie score a goal when the Boston Bruins take on the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Morgan Geekie score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Geekie stats and insights

Geekie has scored in six of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In three games versus the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.

Geekie averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.2%.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have conceded 123 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Geekie recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Devils 1 0 1 18:23 Home W 5-2 12/27/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 16:36 Away W 4-1 12/23/2023 Wild 1 1 0 14:43 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:04 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 1 0 1 18:10 Home L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:52 Home L 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 18:53 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 1 1 0 17:48 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 17:31 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:28 Home L 3-1

Bruins vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

