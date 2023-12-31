Entering their Sunday, December 31 matchup with the Buffalo Bills (9-6) at Highmark Stadium, which kicks at 1:00 PM , the New England Patriots (4-11) are monitoring 16 players on the injury report.

Last time out, the Patriots took down the Denver Broncos 26-23.

In their last outing, the Bills won 24-22 over the Los Angeles Chargers.

New England Patriots Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Ezekiel Elliott RB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice
Trent Brown OL Illness Did Not Participate In Practice
Matthew Slater WR Hamstring Questionable
Jonathan Jones DB Knee Questionable
Myles Bryant DB Chest Questionable
Jabrill Peppers DB Hamstring Out
Jalen Mills DB Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice
Ja'Whaun Bentley LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice
Christian Barmore DL Knee Questionable
Anfernee Jennings LB Illness Questionable
Kyle Dugger DB Illness Questionable
Shaun Wade CB Hip Questionable
JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Ankle Out
Hunter Henry TE Knee Questionable
Tyrone Wheatley Jr. OT Knee Full Participation In Practice
Kayshon Boutte WR Illness Out

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Ty Johnson RB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice
Terrel Bernard LB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice
Cam Lewis CB Thumb Full Participation In Practice
Micah Hyde S Neck Limited Participation In Practice
Leonard Floyd DE Wrist/rib Did Not Participate In Practice
Von Miller LB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice
A.J. Epenesa DE Rib Questionable
Shaq Lawson DE Illness Did Not Participate In Practice
DaQuan Jones DT Pectoral Questionable
Damar Hamlin S Shoulder Questionable
Stefon Diggs WR NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice
Justin Shorter WR Hamstring Questionable
Dorian Williams LB Knee Full Participation In Practice

Other Week 17 Injury Reports

Patriots vs. Bills Game Info

Patriots Season Insights

  • The Patriots' offense has been a bottom-five unit in total offense this season, registering 285.5 total yards per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL. Defensively, they rank eighth with 306.1 total yards surrendered per contest.
  • The Patriots' offense has been bottom-five this season, posting 14.1 points per game, which ranks worst in the NFL. On defense, they rank 15th with 21.5 points allowed per contest.
  • The Patriots are posting 189.8 passing yards per contest on offense this season (24th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 221.3 passing yards per game (15th-ranked) on defense.
  • New England's run defense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks second-best in the NFL with 84.8 rushing yards surrendered per game. In terms of offense, it is accumulating 95.7 rushing yards per game, which ranks 25th.
  • After forcing 16 turnovers (24th in NFL) and turning the ball over 23 times (22nd in NFL) this season, the Patriots sport the 26th-ranked turnover margin of -7.

Patriots vs. Bills Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Bills (-14)
  • Moneyline: Bills (-1000), Patriots (+625)
  • Total: 40 points

