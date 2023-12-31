The Buffalo Bills (9-6) head into a matchup against the New England Patriots (4-11) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Highmark Stadium on a three-game winning streak.

How to Watch Bills vs. Patriots

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV: CBS

Patriots Insights

The Patriots put up 4.3 fewer points per game (14.1) than the Bills give up (18.4).

The Patriots collect 24.7 fewer yards per game (285.5) than the Bills allow per contest (310.2).

This year New England runs for 15.6 fewer yards per game (95.7) than Buffalo allows (111.3).

This season the Patriots have 23 turnovers, one fewer than the Bills have takeaways (24).

Patriots Away Performance

On the road, the Patriots put up 15.1 points per game and concede 21.6. That's more than they score (14.1) and concede (21.5) overall.

On the road, the Patriots rack up 280.4 yards per game and give up 292.3. That's less than they gain (285.5) and allow (306.1) overall.

New England accumulates 186.6 passing yards per game on the road (3.2 less than its overall average), and concedes 214.1 on the road (7.2 less than overall).

The Patriots' average rushing yards gained (93.9) and conceded (78.1) in away games are both lower than their overall averages of 95.7 and 84.8, respectively.

The Patriots convert 32.3% of third downs away from home (1.0% higher than their overall average), and give up 34.3% away from home (2.4% lower than overall).

Patriots Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/7/2023 at Pittsburgh W 21-18 Amazon Prime Video 12/17/2023 Kansas City L 27-17 FOX 12/24/2023 at Denver W 26-23 NFL Network 12/31/2023 at Buffalo - CBS 1/7/2024 New York - -

