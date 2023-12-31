The Buffalo Bills (9-6) are expected to prolong their three-game winning streak, as they are heavily favored by 12 points against the New England Patriots (4-11) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Highmark Stadium. The over/under has been set at 40.5.

Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Bills as they ready for this matchup against the Patriots. Before the Patriots take on the Bills, take a look at their recent betting trends and insights.

Patriots vs. Bills Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Buffalo Moneyline New England Moneyline BetMGM Bills (-12) 40.5 -700 +500 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Bills (-11.5) 40.5 -720 +520 Bet on this game with FanDuel

New England vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV Info: CBS

Patriots vs. Bills Betting Insights

New England has four wins in 15 contests against the spread this season.

New England has played 15 games this year, and six of them have hit the over.

Buffalo has a 6-8-1 record against the spread this season.

The Bills are winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 12-point favorites this season.

Buffalo games have hit the over on five of 15 occasions (33.3%).

