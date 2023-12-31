The Boston Bruins, with Pavel Zacha, will be in action Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Detroit Red Wings. If you'd like to wager on Zacha's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Pavel Zacha vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Zacha Season Stats Insights

Zacha has averaged 17:56 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

In eight of 31 games this year, Zacha has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Zacha has a point in 17 of 31 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

In 11 of 31 games this year, Zacha has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Zacha goes over his points over/under is 58.2%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 43.5% of Zacha going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Zacha Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have conceded 123 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 31 Games 6 21 Points 5 8 Goals 1 13 Assists 4

