Will Trent Frederic Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 31?
In the upcoming game against the Detroit Red Wings, which starts at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Trent Frederic to light the lamp for the Boston Bruins? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Trent Frederic score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Frederic stats and insights
- Frederic has scored in six of 34 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has taken two shots in three games against the Red Wings this season, but has not scored.
- Frederic has no points on the power play.
- Frederic's shooting percentage is 15.2%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings have given up 123 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Frederic recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:38
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/27/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|13:17
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|11:58
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:23
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|14:43
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:07
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:22
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|0
|2
|15:13
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:55
|Home
|L 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bruins vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.