The Sugar Bowl will see the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (12-1) play the No. 2 Washington Huskies (13-0) for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is Texas vs. Washington?

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Caesars Superdome

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Washington 30, Texas 29

Washington 30, Texas 29 Texas has compiled an 11-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 91.7% of those games).

The Longhorns have an 7-1 record (winning 91.7% of their games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter.

Washington has won both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Huskies have played as an underdog of +145 or more once this season and won that game.

The Longhorns have a 63.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Washington (+3.5)



Washington (+3.5) Against the spread, Texas is 7-6-0 this season.

This season, the Longhorns have an ATS record of 6-6 in their 12 games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Against the spread, Washington is 6-6-1 this season.

The Huskies have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (62.5)



Under (62.5) Four of Texas' games this season have gone over Monday's total of 62.5 points.

This season, seven of Washington's games have finished with a combined score higher than 62.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 73.9 points per game, 11.4 points more than the total of 62.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Texas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54 54.9 52.5 Implied Total AVG 34.9 36.1 33 ATS Record 7-6-0 4-4-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-8-0 4-4-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 11-1 7-1 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Washington

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 62.3 61.1 64.3 Implied Total AVG 38.8 38.9 38.6 ATS Record 6-6-1 3-4-1 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-7-0 4-4-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 11-0 7-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-0 1-0 1-0

