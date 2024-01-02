The Boston Bruins, Brad Marchand included, will face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Marchand's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Brad Marchand vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +145)

1.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -167)

Marchand Season Stats Insights

Marchand's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:27 per game on the ice, is +2.

In Marchand's 35 games played this season he's scored in 10 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 24 of 35 games this season, Marchand has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Marchand has an assist in 16 of 35 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Marchand's implied probability to go over his point total is 40.8% based on the odds.

There is a 62.5% chance of Marchand having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Marchand Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 139 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

The team's -20 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 35 Games 5 33 Points 4 13 Goals 3 20 Assists 1

