Having taken three straight, the Boston Bruins visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

The Blue Jackets' matchup with the Bruins can be watched on ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Bruins vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/3/2023 Bruins Blue Jackets 3-1 BOS 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets Bruins 5-2 CBJ

Bruins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in league action, conceding 91 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Bruins' 112 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Bruins have gone 5-2-3 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Bruins have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that time.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 35 22 28 50 36 22 28.6% Brad Marchand 35 13 20 33 31 20 38.2% Charlie Coyle 35 13 12 25 16 19 51.2% Charlie McAvoy 27 3 22 25 22 6 - Pavel Zacha 32 9 13 22 11 14 52.6%

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets have given up 139 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 31st in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets' 119 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 12th in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.

On the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have given up 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) during that stretch.

Blue Jackets Key Players