Top Player Prop Bets for Bruins vs. Blue Jackets on January 2, 2024
Player prop bet options for David Pastrnak, Johnny Gaudreau and others are listed when the Boston Bruins visit the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
One of Boston's most productive offensive players this season is Pastrnak, who has 50 points (22 goals, 28 assists) and plays an average of 19:38 per game.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 31
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 30
|2
|1
|3
|6
|at Sabres
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Wild
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Jets
|Dec. 22
|0
|0
|0
|1
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
Brad Marchand has 13 goals and 20 assists to total 33 points (0.9 per game).
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 31
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 30
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Sabres
|Dec. 27
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Wild
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Jets
|Dec. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
Charlie Coyle Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Charlie Coyle has 13 goals and 12 assists for Boston.
Coyle Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 31
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 30
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Sabres
|Dec. 27
|2
|0
|2
|2
|at Wild
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Jets
|Dec. 22
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets
Johnny Gaudreau Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
Gaudreau's 25 points are pivotal for Columbus. He has put up seven goals and 18 assists in 38 games.
Gaudreau Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Dec. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 29
|1
|2
|3
|2
|at Devils
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 21
|0
|1
|1
|1
