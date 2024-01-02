On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, the Boston Celtics (26-6) bring a six-game win streak into a road matchup versus the Oklahoma City Thunder (22-9), winners of four straight. It begins at 8:00 PM ET (on BSOK and NBCS-BOS).

Celtics vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and NBCS-BOS

BSOK and NBCS-BOS Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Celtics vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics vs Thunder Additional Info

Celtics vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Celtics outscore opponents by 10.5 points per game (scoring 120.8 points per game to rank sixth in the league while allowing 110.3 per outing to rank third in the NBA) and have a +336 scoring differential overall.

The Thunder outscore opponents by 8.6 points per game (posting 121.3 points per game, fourth in league, and allowing 112.7 per contest, 11th in NBA) and have a +265 scoring differential.

These teams score a combined 242.1 points per game, 3.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams combine to score 223 points per game, 15.5 fewer points than this contest's total.

Boston has covered 17 times in 32 chances against the spread this season.

Oklahoma City has covered 23 times in 31 games with a spread this year.

Celtics and Thunder NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +350 +125 - Thunder +3000 +1600 -

