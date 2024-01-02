How to Watch the Celtics vs. Thunder Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics (26-6) bring a six-game win streak into a road matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder (22-9), winners of four straight.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Celtics, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Celtics vs. Thunder Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Celtics vs Thunder Additional Info
|Celtics vs Thunder Injury Report
|Celtics vs Thunder Players to Watch
|Celtics vs Thunder Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs Thunder Prediction
|Celtics vs Thunder Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Thunder Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is four percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
- Boston is 24-1 when it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.
- The Celtics are the best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank 28th.
- The 120.8 points per game the Celtics put up are 8.1 more points than the Thunder allow (112.7).
- Boston is 23-2 when scoring more than 112.7 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Celtics have performed better when playing at home this season, posting 122.9 points per game, compared to 118.6 per game on the road.
- Defensively Boston has played better in home games this season, giving up 108.8 points per game, compared to 111.8 on the road.
- Looking at three-point shooting, the Celtics have performed better in home games this season, draining 16.8 threes per game with a 40.3% three-point percentage, compared to 15.3 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage in road games.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jrue Holiday
|Questionable
|Elbow
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.