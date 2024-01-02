For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Boston Bruins and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Charlie Coyle a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Charlie Coyle score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Coyle stats and insights

In nine of 35 games this season, Coyle has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

In two games versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken four of them.

Coyle has scored four goals on the power play.

Coyle's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 139 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.7 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Coyle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 19:10 Away W 5-3 12/30/2023 Devils 2 0 2 15:34 Home W 5-2 12/27/2023 Sabres 2 2 0 17:52 Away W 4-1 12/23/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:27 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:01 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:31 Home L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:52 Home L 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 23:15 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 20:17 Home W 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.