Charlie McAvoy and the Boston Bruins will play the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. If you'd like to wager on McAvoy's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Charlie McAvoy vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -154)

McAvoy Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, McAvoy has averaged 19:46 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.

McAvoy has a goal in three games this season through 27 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 17 of 27 games this year, McAvoy has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 14 of 27 games this year, McAvoy has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that McAvoy hits the over on his points prop total is 65.4%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, McAvoy has an implied probability of 60.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

McAvoy Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 139 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

The team's -20 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 27 Games 4 25 Points 5 3 Goals 0 22 Assists 5

