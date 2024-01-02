Cumberland County, ME High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Cumberland County, Maine? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Cumberland County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Yarmouth Academy at Poland Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Poland, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Pine Tree Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Freeport, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cheverus High School at Windham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Windham, ME
- Conference: AA North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Gorham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Gorham, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cape Elizabeth High School at York High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 2
- Location: York, ME
- Conference: B South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
