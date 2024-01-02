The Boston Bruins, with David Pastrnak, are in action Tuesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Pastrnak? We have numbers and figures to help you.

David Pastrnak vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -139)

1.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -222)

Pastrnak Season Stats Insights

Pastrnak's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:38 per game on the ice, is +9.

In Pastrnak's 35 games played this season he's scored in 17 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Pastrnak has a point in 25 games this year (out of 35), including multiple points 17 times.

Pastrnak has an assist in 20 of 35 games this season, with multiple assists on seven occasions.

The implied probability that Pastrnak hits the over on his points over/under is 58.2%, based on the odds.

There is a 68.9% chance of Pastrnak having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Pastrnak Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 139 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-20).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 35 Games 5 50 Points 5 22 Goals 3 28 Assists 2

