Jake DeBrusk and the Boston Bruins will be in action on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Columbus Blue Jackets. Does a wager on DeBrusk intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Jake DeBrusk vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

DeBrusk Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, DeBrusk has averaged 16:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +8.

In six of 34 games this year, DeBrusk has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

DeBrusk has a point in 14 of 34 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In nine of 34 games this year, DeBrusk has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 53.5% that DeBrusk hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.7% of DeBrusk going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

DeBrusk Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 139 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-20) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 34 Games 5 16 Points 1 6 Goals 1 10 Assists 0

