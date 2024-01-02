Can we count on Jakub Lauko lighting the lamp when the Boston Bruins match up against the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jakub Lauko score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lauko stats and insights

Lauko is yet to score through 26 games this season.

He has taken one shot in two games versus the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.

Lauko has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 139 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.7 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lauko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:25 Away W 5-3 12/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:34 Home W 5-2 12/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 7:42 Away W 4-1 12/23/2023 Wild 0 0 0 6:07 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:36 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:39 Home L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:19 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 7:37 Away L 2-1 OT 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:55 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:38 Home W 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.