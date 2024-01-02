Can we count on Jakub Lauko lighting the lamp when the Boston Bruins match up against the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Jakub Lauko score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Lauko stats and insights

  • Lauko is yet to score through 26 games this season.
  • He has taken one shot in two games versus the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.
  • Lauko has zero points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 139 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.7 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Lauko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:25 Away W 5-3
12/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:34 Home W 5-2
12/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 7:42 Away W 4-1
12/23/2023 Wild 0 0 0 6:07 Away L 3-2
12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:36 Away L 5-1
12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:39 Home L 4-3 OT
12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:19 Away W 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 7:37 Away L 2-1 OT
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:55 Home L 3-1
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:38 Home W 3-1

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

