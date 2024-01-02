The Boston Bruins, with James van Riemsdyk, will be on the ice Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. If you're thinking about a wager on van Riemsdyk against the Blue Jackets, we have plenty of info to help.

James van Riemsdyk vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

van Riemsdyk Season Stats Insights

van Riemsdyk has averaged 13:02 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

van Riemsdyk has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 33 games played, including multiple goals once.

van Riemsdyk has a point in 16 games this year (out of 33), including multiple points five times.

van Riemsdyk has had an assist in a game 13 times this season over 33 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 46.5% that van Riemsdyk goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 31.2% chance of van Riemsdyk having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

van Riemsdyk Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 139 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-20).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 33 Games 4 21 Points 3 6 Goals 1 15 Assists 2

