Jayson Tatum vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:45 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NBA play on Tuesday includes the Oklahoma City Thunder (22-9) hosting Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (26-6) at Paycom Center, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET.
Celtics vs. Thunder Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOK and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Arena: Paycom Center
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Jayson Tatum vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Jayson Tatum
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1313.7
|1572.0
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|43.8
|52.4
|Fantasy Rank
|16
|5
Jayson Tatum vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights
Jayson Tatum & the Celtics
- Tatum posts 26.9 points, 8.4 boards and 4.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks.
- The Celtics have a +336 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.5 points per game. They're putting up 120.8 points per game to rank sixth in the league and are giving up 110.3 per outing to rank fourth in the NBA.
- Boston grabs 47.3 rebounds per game (first in the league) while conceding 43.1 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.2 boards per game.
- The Celtics hit 16.1 three-pointers per game (first in the league) at a 37.4% rate (10th in the NBA), compared to the 14 per game their opponents make at a 36.6% rate.
- Boston has committed 12.4 turnovers per game (seventh in NBA action) while forcing 11.6 (28th in the league).
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & the Thunder
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gives the Thunder 31.2 points, 5.7 boards and 6.3 assists per game. He also averages 2.6 steals (first in NBA) and 0.8 blocks.
- The Thunder have a +265 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.6 points per game. They're putting up 121.3 points per game, fourth in the league, and are allowing 112.7 per outing to rank 11th in the NBA.
- Oklahoma City loses the rebound battle by 4.5 boards on average. It records 41 rebounds per game, 28th in the league, while its opponents pull down 45.5.
- The Thunder knock down 13 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.8. They shoot 39.1% from deep, and their opponents shoot 35.8%.
- Oklahoma City wins the turnover battle by four per game, committing 11.6 (third in league) while its opponents average 15.6.
Jayson Tatum vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Jayson Tatum
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|8.7
|10.0
|Usage Percentage
|29.9%
|33.0%
|True Shooting Pct
|59.8%
|64.3%
|Total Rebound Pct
|12.2%
|9.1%
|Assist Pct
|18.5%
|30.8%
