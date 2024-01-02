The Boston Bruins' upcoming game against the Columbus Blue Jackets is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Morgan Geekie score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Morgan Geekie score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Geekie stats and insights

  • In six of 29 games this season, Geekie has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In two games against the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.
  • Geekie's shooting percentage is 11.5%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets have given up 139 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.7 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Geekie recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:45 Away W 5-3
12/30/2023 Devils 1 0 1 18:23 Home W 5-2
12/27/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 16:36 Away W 4-1
12/23/2023 Wild 1 1 0 14:43 Away L 3-2
12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:04 Away L 5-1
12/19/2023 Wild 1 0 1 18:10 Home L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:52 Home L 2-1 OT
12/15/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 18:53 Away W 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Devils 1 1 0 17:48 Away L 2-1 OT
12/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 17:31 Home W 5-3

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

