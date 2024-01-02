Morgan Geekie will be in action when the Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets play on Tuesday at Nationwide Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Geekie intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Morgan Geekie vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Geekie Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Geekie has averaged 15:11 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Geekie has a goal in six of 29 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Geekie has a point in 12 of 29 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In eight of 29 games this season, Geekie has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Geekie goes over his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Geekie Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 139 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-20) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 29 Games 4 14 Points 1 6 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.