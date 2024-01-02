Penobscot County, ME High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Penobscot County, Maine. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Penobscot County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southern Aroostook Community High School at Stearns High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Millinocket, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Schenck High School at Penquis Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Milo, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
