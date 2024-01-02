Tuesday's contest between the No. 5 UConn Huskies (11-2, 1-1 Big East) and DePaul Blue Demons (3-9, 0-1 Big East) at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion has a projected final score of 82-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UConn, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET on January 2.

The game has no set line.

UConn vs. DePaul Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Storrs, Connecticut

Venue: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

UConn vs. DePaul Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 82, DePaul 63

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. DePaul

Computer Predicted Spread: UConn (-19.1)

UConn (-19.1) Computer Predicted Total: 144.8

UConn has a 7-5-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to DePaul, who is 4-7-0 ATS. The Huskies are 6-6-0 and the Blue Demons are 4-7-0 in terms of hitting the over.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies' +244 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 18.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 83 points per game (37th in college basketball) while giving up 64.2 per outing (38th in college basketball).

UConn wins the rebound battle by an average of 10.4 boards. It is pulling down 39.6 rebounds per game (68th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.2 per outing.

UConn knocks down 8.1 three-pointers per game (127th in college basketball) at a 32.7% rate (223rd in college basketball), compared to the 6.1 per game its opponents make at a 35.1% rate.

The Huskies rank seventh in college basketball by averaging 109 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 58th in college basketball, allowing 84.4 points per 100 possessions.

UConn has come up on top in the turnover battle by 1.2 turnovers per game, committing 9.5 (30th in college basketball action) while forcing 10.7 (294th in college basketball).

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons' -102 scoring differential (being outscored by 8.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 66.9 points per game (331st in college basketball) while giving up 75.4 per outing (283rd in college basketball).

DePaul falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 4.9 boards. It pulls down 31.3 rebounds per game (350th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.2.

DePaul makes 6.9 three-pointers per game (244th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.2 on average.

DePaul has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 13.3 per game (298th in college basketball) while forcing 10.7 (294th in college basketball).

