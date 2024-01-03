Devils vs. Capitals: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The New Jersey Devils (19-14-2) and Washington Capitals (18-11-6) meet at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, January 3 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and MSGSN. The Devils lost to the Boston Bruins 5-2 in their last outing, while the Capitals are coming off a 4-3 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Devils vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Devils (-160)
|Capitals (+135)
|6.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils Betting Insights
- The Devils have won 17 of their 28 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (60.7%).
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter, New Jersey has gone 10-8 (winning 55.6%).
- The Devils have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this game.
- New Jersey and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in 23 of 35 games this season.
Capitals Betting Insights
- The Capitals have been made an underdog 23 times this season, and won nine, or 39.1%, of those games.
- Washington has entered 11 games this season as an underdog by +135 or more and is 7-4 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win by the Capitals, based on the moneyline, is 42.6%.
- Washington has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in nine of 35 games this season.
Devils vs Capitals Additional Info
Devils vs. Capitals Rankings
|Devils Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|121 (10th)
|Goals
|82 (31st)
|124 (25th)
|Goals Allowed
|98 (7th)
|33 (6th)
|Power Play Goals
|12 (30th)
|25 (19th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|20 (8th)
Devils Advanced Stats
- New Jersey has two wins against the spread, and is 5-4-1 overall, in its last 10 contests.
- New Jersey hit the over in four of its last 10 contests.
- The Devils have had an average of 6.7 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 higher than this matchup's over/under.
- During their last 10 games, the Devils' goals per game average is 1.5 lower than their season-long average.
- The Devils offense's 121 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked 10th in the NHL this year.
- The Devils rank 25th in total goals against, allowing 3.5 goals per game (124 total) in league action.
- Their goal differential (-3) ranks them 18th in the NHL.
Capitals Advanced Stats
- The Capitals went 4-3-3 in its last 10 games, including a 4-6-0 ledger against the spread in that span.
- Four of Washington's last 10 outings have hit the over.
- The Capitals have averaged a total of 6 goals in their last 10 games, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under of 6.5.
- Over their last 10 games, Capitals' game goal totals average 6.3 goals, 0.5 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Capitals' 82 total goals (2.3 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.
- The Capitals have been one of the toughest defensive squads in the NHL this season, conceding 98 goals (2.8 per game) to rank seventh.
- Their -16 goal differential ranks 26th in the league.
