Player prop bet options for Jack Hughes, Dylan Strome and others are available when the New Jersey Devils visit the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Wednesday (at 7:30 PM ET).

Devils vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Devils vs. Capitals Additional Info

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

Hughes is one of New Jersey's leading contributors (44 total points), having collected 15 goals and 29 assists.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Dec. 30 0 1 1 4 at Senators Dec. 29 1 2 3 3 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 27 0 1 1 8 vs. Red Wings Dec. 23 0 1 1 2 vs. Oilers Dec. 21 0 0 0 3

Jesper Bratt Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -110)

Jesper Bratt has 43 points (1.2 per game), scoring 14 goals and adding 29 assists.

Bratt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Dec. 30 0 1 1 4 at Senators Dec. 29 1 3 4 3 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 27 0 0 0 2 vs. Red Wings Dec. 23 0 1 1 3 vs. Oilers Dec. 21 0 0 0 3

Tyler Toffoli Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

Tyler Toffoli's season total of 27 points has come from 15 goals and 12 assists.

Toffoli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Dec. 30 0 2 2 1 at Senators Dec. 29 1 0 1 3 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 27 0 0 0 2 vs. Red Wings Dec. 23 1 0 1 3 vs. Oilers Dec. 21 0 0 0 5

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

Dylan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Strome has recorded 13 goals and nine assists in 35 games for Washington, good for 22 points.

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Jan. 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Predators Dec. 30 0 1 1 1 at Islanders Dec. 29 0 0 0 2 at Rangers Dec. 27 0 0 0 0 vs. Lightning Dec. 23 0 0 0 2

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Alexander Ovechkin has helped lead the offense for Washington this season with eight goals and 14 assists.

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Jan. 2 1 0 1 4 vs. Predators Dec. 30 1 0 1 2 at Islanders Dec. 29 0 0 0 1 at Rangers Dec. 27 0 0 0 4 vs. Lightning Dec. 23 0 0 0 3

