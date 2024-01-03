In a Wednesday college basketball schedule that has plenty of exciting contests, the UConn Huskies versus the Creighton Bluejays is a game to watch.

Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies vs. Fordham Rams

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Venue: Rose Hill Gymnasium

Rose Hill Gymnasium Location: Bronx, New York

How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Fordham

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies vs. Fordham Rams

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Venue: Rose Hill Gymnasium

Rose Hill Gymnasium Location: Bronx, New York

How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Fordham

TV: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies vs. Fordham Rams

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Venue: Rose Hill Gymnasium

Rose Hill Gymnasium Location: Bronx, New York

How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Fordham

TV: Fubo Sports US

Fubo Sports US Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Navy Midshipmen vs. Boston University Terriers

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Venue: Case Gym

Case Gym Location: Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch Navy vs. Boston University

Southern Miss Eagles vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: HTC Center

HTC Center Location: Conway, South Carolina

How to Watch Southern Miss vs. Coastal Carolina

American Eagles vs. Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Stabler Arena

Stabler Arena Location: Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

How to Watch American vs. Lehigh

Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Buffalo Bulls

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Alumni Arena

Alumni Arena Location: Buffalo, New York

How to Watch Kent State vs. Buffalo

Oklahoma State Cowgirls vs. UCF Knights

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Addition Financial Arena

Addition Financial Arena Location: Orlando, Florida

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. UCF

Lafayette Leopards vs. Army Black Knights

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Christl Arena

Christl Arena Location: West Point, New York

How to Watch Lafayette vs. Army

VCU Rams vs. Richmond Spiders

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Robins Center

Robins Center Location: Richmond, Virginia

How to Watch VCU vs. Richmond

TV: MASN