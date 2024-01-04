How to Watch the Bruins vs. Penguins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Having won four in a row, the Boston Bruins welcome in the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
You can catch the action on ESPN to see the Bruins meet the Penguins.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Bruins vs Penguins Additional Info
Bruins Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in NHL play, allowing 92 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.
- The Bruins' 116 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Bruins have gone 5-2-3 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Bruins have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) during that stretch.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|36
|22
|28
|50
|36
|23
|28.6%
|Brad Marchand
|36
|13
|20
|33
|31
|21
|37.1%
|Charlie Coyle
|36
|13
|13
|26
|16
|20
|51.6%
|Charlie McAvoy
|28
|3
|22
|25
|22
|7
|-
|James van Riemsdyk
|34
|7
|17
|24
|6
|2
|50%
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins allow 2.7 goals per game (96 in total), the sixth-fewest in the NHL.
- With 108 goals (three per game), the Penguins have the league's 23rd-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 games, the Penguins have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Penguins have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 33 goals during that time.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jake Guentzel
|36
|17
|25
|42
|18
|12
|21.4%
|Sidney Crosby
|36
|21
|17
|38
|29
|33
|60.6%
|Evgeni Malkin
|36
|14
|18
|32
|37
|31
|50.9%
|Erik Karlsson
|36
|6
|18
|24
|38
|25
|-
|Kris Letang
|36
|3
|20
|23
|25
|16
|-
