Having won four in a row, the Boston Bruins welcome in the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

You can catch the action on ESPN to see the Bruins meet the Penguins.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Bruins vs Penguins Additional Info

Bruins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in NHL play, allowing 92 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Bruins' 116 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Bruins have gone 5-2-3 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Bruins have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) during that stretch.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 36 22 28 50 36 23 28.6% Brad Marchand 36 13 20 33 31 21 37.1% Charlie Coyle 36 13 13 26 16 20 51.6% Charlie McAvoy 28 3 22 25 22 7 - James van Riemsdyk 34 7 17 24 6 2 50%

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins allow 2.7 goals per game (96 in total), the sixth-fewest in the NHL.

With 108 goals (three per game), the Penguins have the league's 23rd-ranked offense.

In their past 10 games, the Penguins have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Penguins have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 33 goals during that time.

Penguins Key Players