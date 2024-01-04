Thursday's NHL offering features an outing between the favored Boston Bruins (23-7-6, -160 on the moneyline to win at home) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (18-14-4, +135 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Bruins vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Bruins vs. Penguins Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Bruins vs. Penguins Betting Trends

In 17 games this season, Boston and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

The Bruins are 18-12 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Penguins have been an underdog in 13 games this season, with eight upset wins (61.5%).

When playing with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter, Boston is 13-6 (winning 68.4% of the time).

Pittsburgh has played with moneyline odds of +135 or longer twice this season, and lost both.

Bruins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-2-3 5-5 5-5-0 5.9 3 2.7 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-2-3 3 2.7 11 42.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 6-4 6-3-1 6.3 3.3 2.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 3.3 2.8 9 22.0% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 4-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3

