Bruins vs. Penguins January 4 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
David Pastrnak and Jake Guentzel are two of the top players to watch when the Boston Bruins face the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden on Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET.
Bruins vs. Penguins Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Bruins (-160)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN
Bruins Players to Watch
- Pastrnak has been a major player for Boston this season, collecting 50 points in 36 games.
- Brad Marchand has chipped in with 33 points (13 goals, 20 assists).
- Charlie Coyle's total of 26 points is via 13 goals and 13 assists.
- In 18 games, Jeremy Swayman's record is 11-2-4. He has conceded 39 goals (2.22 goals against average) and has racked up 499 saves.
Penguins Players to Watch
- Pittsburgh's Guentzel has recorded 25 assists and 17 goals in 36 games. That's good for 42 points.
- With 38 total points (1.1 per game), including 21 goals and 17 assists through 36 games, Sidney Crosby is key for Pittsburgh's attack.
- This season, Pittsburgh's Evgeni Malkin has 32 points, courtesy of 14 goals (third on team) and 18 assists (third).
- In the crease, Alex Nedeljkovic has a 6-3-2 record this season, with a .921 save percentage (seventh-best in the league). In 12 games, he has 339 saves, and has allowed 28 goals (2.4 goals against average).
Bruins vs. Penguins Stat Comparison
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Penguins AVG
|Penguins Rank
|15th
|3.22
|Goals Scored
|3
|20th
|4th
|2.56
|Goals Allowed
|2.67
|6th
|17th
|30.5
|Shots
|33.1
|5th
|24th
|31.9
|Shots Allowed
|30.6
|18th
|4th
|27.52%
|Power Play %
|13.91%
|26th
|2nd
|85.93%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.3%
|10th
