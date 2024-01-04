Charlie Coyle and the Boston Bruins will play on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Pittsburgh Penguins. If you're thinking about a bet on Coyle against the Penguins, we have lots of info to help.

Charlie Coyle vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Coyle Season Stats Insights

Coyle's plus-minus this season, in 17:48 per game on the ice, is +4.

Coyle has a goal in nine games this year out of 36 games played, including multiple goals three times.

In 19 of 36 games this year, Coyle has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Coyle has an assist in 11 of 36 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Coyle's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Coyle going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Coyle Stats vs. the Penguins

On the defensive side, the Penguins are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 96 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 36 Games 3 26 Points 1 13 Goals 1 13 Assists 0

