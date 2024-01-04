Will Charlie McAvoy Score a Goal Against the Penguins on January 4?
Should you wager on Charlie McAvoy to score a goal when the Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Charlie McAvoy score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
McAvoy stats and insights
- In three of 28 games this season, McAvoy has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus 10 assists.
- McAvoy's shooting percentage is 6.0%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Penguins defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 96 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times while averaging 16.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
McAvoy recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|23:33
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/31/2023
|Red Wings
|3
|0
|3
|24:08
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/30/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|22:57
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/27/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|23:26
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|27:05
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|23:09
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|24:29
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|15:53
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|0
|2
|24:30
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|28:04
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Bruins vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
