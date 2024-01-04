High school basketball is happening today in Cumberland County, Maine, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cumberland County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Brunswick High School at Mt. Ararat High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on January 4

5:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: Topsham, ME

Topsham, ME Conference: A South

A South How to Stream: Watch Here

Yarmouth High School at Wells High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 4

6:30 PM ET on January 4 Location: Wells, ME

Wells, ME Conference: B South

B South How to Stream: Watch Here

Sanford High School at Gorham High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4

7:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: Gorham, ME

Gorham, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Westbrook High School at Freeport High School