Should you wager on David Pastrnak to light the lamp when the Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will David Pastrnak score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a goal)

Pastrnak stats and insights

Pastrnak has scored in 17 of 36 games this season, and had multiple goals in five of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Penguins.

On the power play he has seven goals, plus 15 assists.

Pastrnak averages 4.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.4%.

Penguins defensive stats

On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 96 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Pastrnak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:09 Away W 4-1 12/31/2023 Red Wings 2 0 2 19:46 Away W 5-3 12/30/2023 Devils 3 2 1 18:59 Home W 5-2 12/27/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:14 Away W 4-1 12/23/2023 Wild 1 1 0 21:50 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:43 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 2 2 0 22:41 Home L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:37 Home L 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 24:18 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:37 Away L 2-1 OT

Bruins vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

