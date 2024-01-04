The Boston Bruins, with David Pastrnak, are in action Thursday against the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Pastrnak available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

David Pastrnak vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

1.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 assists (Over odds: -167)

Pastrnak Season Stats Insights

Pastrnak has averaged 19:39 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +9).

In 17 of 36 games this season, Pastrnak has scored a goal, with five of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 25 of 36 games this year, Pastrnak has recorded a point, and 17 of those games included multiple points.

Pastrnak has an assist in 20 of 36 games this season, with multiple assists on seven occasions.

Pastrnak's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 50% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Pastrnak has an implied probability of 62.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Pastrnak Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 96 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 36 Games 3 50 Points 4 22 Goals 3 28 Assists 1

