Franklin County, ME High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Franklin County, Maine today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oak Hill High School at Mount Abram Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Salem Township, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain Valley High School at Spruce Mountain High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Jay, ME
- Conference: B South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.