The Boston Bruins, with Hampus Lindholm, take the ice Thursday versus the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Lindholm against the Penguins, we have plenty of info to help.

Hampus Lindholm vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Lindholm has averaged 23:49 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +5.

In one of 36 games this season, Lindholm has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Lindholm has a point in nine of 36 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Lindholm has an assist in eight of 36 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Lindholm's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 40% that he goes over.

Lindholm has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 96 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+12) ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 36 Games 3 10 Points 4 1 Goals 1 9 Assists 3

