The Boston Bruins, James van Riemsdyk among them, play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at TD Garden. Looking to wager on van Riemsdyk's props versus the Penguins? Scroll down for stats and information.

James van Riemsdyk vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

van Riemsdyk Season Stats Insights

van Riemsdyk's plus-minus rating this season, in 13:01 per game on the ice, is +6.

In six of 34 games this year, van Riemsdyk has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

van Riemsdyk has a point in 17 of 34 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

In 14 of 34 games this year, van Riemsdyk has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 42.6% that van Riemsdyk goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 29.4% chance of van Riemsdyk having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

van Riemsdyk Stats vs. the Penguins

On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 96 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 34 Games 2 24 Points 1 7 Goals 0 17 Assists 1

